Overstock.com is changing its name. It’s one you may recognize

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Overstock.com is changing its name. It’s one you may recognize

New York (CNN) — Overstock.com, one of the biggest names in e-commerce, is ditching its name for something just as recognizable: Bed Bath & Beyond.

The change comes following a judge’s approval of Overstock’s purchase of the bankrupt brand’s name, domain and loyalty program assets earlier this week for more than $21 million. However, the acquisition doesn’t include the Bed Bath & Beyond brick-and-mortar stores, which are closing.

Calling the acquisition a “significant and transformative step,” Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said in a press release that “combining the strengths of the Overstock operational model and the Bed Bath & Beyond brand will create a powerful synergy.”

Shoppers in Canada will see the changes first. Overstock plans to relaunch that country’s website with a new look, then follow weeks later with a new shopping experience using the Bed Bath & Beyond branding for the United States. Overstock’s loyalty program, Club O, is also being changed to Welcome Rewards, the name of Bed Bath & Beyond’s program.

Perhaps using the recognizable name could give Overstock sales a lift, which have sagged in recent quarters mirroring its rivals’ pains, including Wayfair. Both have experienced a slowdown in furniture and the home goods sales after a pandemic=induced boom in 2020 and 2021 when many customers, unable to travel or go to the office, spent money redecorating their homes.

Meanwhile, the buybuyBaby chain, a former sister retailer of Bed Bath & Beyond, is being sold off in a separate sales process and is considered the most attractive part of the retailer’s assets. It remains unclear who is buying that portion of the business.

