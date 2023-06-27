 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

New home sales surged 20% in May from a year ago

  • 0
New home sales surged 20% in May from a year ago

New home sales surged in May.

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales surged in May, as buyers looked to new construction as an alternative to the low inventory of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 12.2% in May from April, and up 20% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

May’s month-over-month gain is further evidence that the new construction market is being boosted by the exceptionally low inventory of existing homes for sale. Homeowners with ultra-low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell and buy another home at a much higher rate. Sales of existing homes have been down for the past few months, while new home sales have been rising.

Sales of new single‐family houses were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000, up from a revised 680,000 in April. Sales were higher than last year’s estimated rate of 636,000.

Mortgage rates reached as high as 6.79% at the end of May as uncertainty moved through the financial industry due to the debt ceiling standoff. This increase in mortgage rates cooled mortgage applications.

In some good news for buyers, prices of new homes dropped from April, the report showed. The median price for a new home dropped to $416,300 in May, down from a revised $487,300 the previous month.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.