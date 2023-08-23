 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

New home sales rose to a 17-month high in July

New home sales rose to a 17-month high in July. Pictured is a home under construction at a housing development in Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales rose in July from the month before, reaching a 17-month high, as buyers continue to look to new construction as an option in the face of a historically low supply of existing homes.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 4.4% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 714,000 from a downwardly revised rate of 684,000 in June, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Census Bureau. Sales were up 31.5% from a year ago.

While the new construction market is being boosted by exceptionally low inventory, affordability concerns remain. Homeowners with mortgage rates of 3% or 4% are reluctant to sell and buy another home at a much higher rate. Last week, rates topped 7% and are not expected to cool off in the near future.

Sales of existing homes have been down for the past few months, while new home sales have been trending higher.

The median price of a new home was $436,700, according to the report, a month ago the median price was

