Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight
through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally
higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential
rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to
additional flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Netflix adds nearly 6 million paid subscribers amid password sharing crackdown

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off. The streaming giant on July 19 said it added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June, bringing its total to more than 220 million globally.

New York (CNN) — Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off.

The streaming giant on Wednesday said it added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June, bringing its total to more than 238 million globally.

The company said it has now launched paid sharing — it’s effort to get users to stop sharing accounts for free — in more than 100 countries, after beginning its broad roll-out earlier this year. Netflix said revenue in those regions is now higher than before the service launched, and that “sign-ups are already exceeding cancellations.”

This is a developing story. More to come…

