Netflix adds nearly 6 million paid subscribers amid password sharing crackdown

New York (CNN) — Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off.
The streaming giant on Wednesday said it added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June, bringing its total to more than 238 million globally.
The company said it has now launched paid sharing — it’s effort to get users to stop sharing accounts for free — in more than 100 countries, after beginning its broad roll-out earlier this year. Netflix said revenue in those regions is now higher than before the service launched, and that “sign-ups are already exceeding cancellations.”
This is a developing story. More to come…
