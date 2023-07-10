National Kitten Day is here!

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- It's July 10th and that means... it's National Kitten Day!
This is the purrrfect time to celebrate your cuddly cuties.
When they are born, kittens weigh 3-4 ounces and take three weeks to learn how to walk.
Did you know there are 40-70 different cat breeds in the world?
National Kitten Day serves as an awareness campaign to help give them the loving home they deserve.
Contact your local pet shelter and adopt a kitten. You may also foster a kitten if you can't adopt or volunteer your time to help out the shelter.