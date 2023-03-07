National Cereal Day is here!

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- March 7 is National Cereal Day!
One of the more popular breakfast foods are being celebrated. So grab your spoon and dig into your favorite type of cereal.
Cereal came to be in the 1800's when Ferdinand Schumacher found German Mills American Cereal Company in Akron, OH. During the same period, John Stuart established the North Star Mills Company in Canada.
In 1877, Quaker Oats registered as the first trademark for a breakfast cereal.
Not only is cereal a great way to start your day, many grab a bowl for a late night snack as well.