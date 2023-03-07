 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

National Cereal Day is here!

  • Updated
  • 0
National Cereal Day
Pixabay

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- March 7 is National Cereal Day!

One of the more popular breakfast foods are being celebrated. So grab your spoon and dig into your favorite type of cereal.

Cereal came to be in the 1800's when Ferdinand Schumacher found German Mills American Cereal Company in Akron, OH. During the same period, John Stuart established the North Star Mills Company in Canada.

In 1877, Quaker Oats registered as the first trademark for a breakfast cereal.

Not only is cereal a great way to start your day, many grab a bowl for a late night snack as well.

