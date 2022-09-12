Mt. Vernon's recent boil water orders attributed to replacements and not breaks

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - Dozens of boil water orders have been issued and lifted in Mt. Vernon during the last few weeks, effecting more than 100 water customers over the duration. Those residents, temporarily boiling or buying, are asking questions about what exactly is going on.
Like most communities, Mt. Vernon city officials are battling an aging infrastructure which includes cast iron pipes, corrosion, leak after leak and water loss. But, according to City Engineer, Brad Ruble, the boil water orders right now, aren't to be blames on breaks.
"A lot of the ones you're seeing on there right now are associated with all the work the city is doing to repair the system," Ruble said.
Ruble said the city recently finished a 10-street stretch. replacing pipes along a particular water main.
"We are trying to get every water main, the most breaks taken care of that we can," Ruble explained. "So, the older areas of town that have small water mains and high usage - those are the ones that have been getting replaced."
In 2016, city officials started logging the water loss. Not long after, the leaks were logged too.
"We've mapped all of our water main breaks in spreadsheet form, we've calculated how many leaks per block, then we'll look at the leaks per block and try to put together the worst 5 miles," explained Public Works Director, Matt Fauss.
It's the water main replacement project across town, 5-miles of water pipe at a time. Mt. Vernon is currently on year 3 of the 8-year project, and according to Assistant Public Works Director, Jonathan Younger, cuts the number of water leaks drastically.
"We've only had 75 breaks this year, and we've only issued 57 boil orders," Younger siad, "so that in itself allows you to see the health of your system."
Ruble says, less leaks equals less water usage, which adds up to a more efficient system.
"We've went from having major over time expenses, major water loss expenses; we've really cut into that over the last several years," said Ruble.
Fauss said, this strategy, while it may be temporarily inconvenient, is bettering the overall system for residents and water consumers.
"Less disruption of water service because there are less leaks on your block you may live on," Fauss said. "Definitely better flow, better pressure."
A water main spanning 11 roads will be targeted for replacement next year. City officials say they typically use Illinois EPA funds to help pay for these projects. They also implemented a 1% sales tax, with restricted use, for projects such as this.