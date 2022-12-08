Mortgage rates fall for the fourth week in a row

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Forming This Evening... Widespread fog and drizzle was gradually becoming thicker early this evening. A few reports have been received of patchy dense fog, mainly in southern Illinois and the Ohio River counties of west Kentucky. As the evening progresses, the patchy dense fog is expected to persist or even increase in coverage. Motorists should be aware of sharply reduced visibility less than a mile in localized areas. Use extra caution.