Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 41 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

More than 1,000 flights canceled as winter storm hits US

Three days of winter storm weather are expected across the US.

 CNN Weather

About a thousand flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday morning as a winter storm hit the country.

As of about 8:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 1,004 flights in and out of the US had been canceled. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 230 flights so far. Delta Air Lines and SkyWest have both canceled about 200 flights, according to FlightAware.

Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport and Denver International Airport were the most heavily affected, according to early data from flight tracking site FlightAware. Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport were also experiencing disruption.

Southwest Airlines has issued winter weather waivers for about a dozen airports.

Delta Air Lines has issued waiver for Upper Midwest winter weather and Rockies and Mountain regions winter weather.

American Airlines and United have also issued winter weather waivers for travel this week.

The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service in Minnesota's Twin Cities warning the powerful storm "will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday."

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Delta Air Lines.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Aya Elamroussi also contributed to this article

