 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

More items recalled due to connection with Jif peanut butter

  • 0
Jif

(CNN) -- More items are being recalled in connection to the Jif peanut butter recall.

That includes fruit snack trays and celery snack cups that use the peanut butter. They're made by Mary's Harvest, Country Free, Taher and Garden Cut.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled more than 45 types of peanut butter products on May 23rd due to potential salmonella contamination.

Jif peanut butter recall over salmonella concerns

You can go to the FDA's website for more information on the products being recalled.