More items recalled due to connection with Jif peanut butter

(CNN) -- More items are being recalled in connection to the Jif peanut butter recall.
That includes fruit snack trays and celery snack cups that use the peanut butter. They're made by Mary's Harvest, Country Free, Taher and Garden Cut.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled more than 45 types of peanut butter products on May 23rd due to potential salmonella contamination.
You can go to the FDA's website for more information on the products being recalled.