Microsoft and Activision extend their deal deadline

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Flash flooding will remain possible through mid morning as
thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rainfall over locations that
have already received too much rainfall.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and
Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will continue to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The potential for flash flooding will continue through mid
morning due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms overnight and
this morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Microsoft and Activision extend their deal deadline

  • Updated
  • 0
Microsoft and Activision extend their deal deadline

Members of the Houston Outlaws team play Overwatch during the Activision Blizzard Inc. Overwatch League 'Battle For Texas' tournament at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas, on May 6, 2022.

 Sergio Flores/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Microsoft and Activision have mutually agreed to extend their merger deadline by three months in the face of ongoing negotiations with the UK government that could allow the $69 billion acquisition to close, the two companies announced on Wednesday.

The announcement highlights the commitment by both companies to complete the deal after back-to-back court defeats for US regulators who had challenged the merger.

The new contractual deadline for consummating the deal will be October 18, the companies said. The previous deadline was July 18.

“Together with @Activision, we are announcing the extension of our merger agreement to 10/18 to provide ample time to work through the final regulatory issues,” Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

If the companies fail to close by Aug. 29, Microsoft could be asked to pay a breakup fee of $3.5 billion, an increase of $500 million over the previously agreed-upon sum, according to a filing from Activision with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the deal fails to close by Sept. 15, the breakup fee could increase to $4.5 billion, the filing said.

In addition, according to the filing, if the companies fail to complete their merger and Microsoft is forced to pay the breakup fee, the companies also agreed that beginning on Oct. 18 Microsoft would have to pay Activision “100% of all proceeds or other payments for games” that belong to Activision.

Following a federal judge’s decision last week in the US not to block the acquisition from closing, Microsoft announced a deal with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to suspend litigation over the merger. The move is intended to give both sides time to reach agreement on how the acquisition might be altered to address competition concerns in that country.

“The recent decision in the U.S. and approvals in 40 countries all validate that the deal is good for competition, players, and the future of gaming,” a company spokesperson said. “Given global regulatory approvals and the companies’ confidence that CMA now recognizes there are remedies available to meet their concerns in the UK, the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft boards of directors have authorized the companies not to terminate the deal until after October 18. We’re confident in our next steps and that our deal will quickly close.”

In a memo to employees, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick thanked staff for their patience.

“I know many of you have questions about our merger with Microsoft,” Kotick wrote. “I am happy to share that based on our continued confidence in closing our deal, the Activision Blizzard and Microsoft boards have mutually agreed not to terminate the deal until after October 18.”

Kotick added: “This merger is great for players, workers, and our business, and it will create opportunities to compete against companies with large talent pools, strong IP and complete control of their markets. Our merger is cleared to close in over 40 countries already, and we remain confident in resolving any remaining regulatory concerns in the UK.”

In a memo to employees, Microsoft’s Xbox head Phil Spencer reiterated his hopes of bringing “more games to more players everywhere.”

“While we can technically close in the United States due to recent legal developments, this extension gives us additional time to resolve the remaining regulatory concerns in the UK,” Spencer wrote in his email.

The-CNN-Wire

The-CNN-Wire