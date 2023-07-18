 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the
watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a
secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning.
Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain.
There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5
inches.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor
of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts
possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Meta’s Threads app rolls out first big batch of updates

New York (CNN) — Meta’s Twitter rival app Threads on Tuesday rolled out its first major batch of updates since its launch two weeks ago as it works to maintain momentum.

The new features include a translation button and a tab on users’ activity feed dedicated to showing who’s followed them, according to a post from Cameron Roth, a software engineer working on Threads.

All new features should be available to iOS Threads users by the end of Tuesday, Roth said.

Threads users have been clamoring for updates since its launch. The new app attracted over 100 million user sign-ups in less than a week, but it still lacks many of the features popular on Twitter and other platforms, including direct messaging and a robust search function.

User engagement on Threads has dipped since its first week, according to web traffic analysis firm Similarweb. And Meta executives have teased plans to improve the app in hopes of getting users to keep coming back.

“Early growth was off the charts, but more importantly 10s of millions of people now come back daily … The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post Monday.

Tuesday’s updates also include the ability to subscribe and receive notifications from accounts a user doesn’t follow and a “+” button that lets users follow new accounts from the replies on a post, as well as bug fixes and other improvements.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who is overseeing Threads, has also hinted at plans to introduce a desktop version of the app as well as a feed of only accounts a user follows and an edit button.

