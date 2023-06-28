McDonald’s bet on viral success with its Grimace shake. TikTok users are pretending it killed them

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 105 to 110 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions
of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

McDonald’s bet on viral success with its Grimace shake. TikTok users are pretending it killed them

  • 0

(CNN) — With a vibrant purple hue, a meme-able mascot and limited window of availability, McDonald’s had all the ingredients to turn its Grimace milkshake into a viral sensation.

What the company likely did not intend was for the shake’s success to come from TikTok users playing dead.

Since the debut of the Grimace shake earlier this month, TikTok users have been excitedly ordering the shake, released in honor of McDonald’s character Grimace’s “birthday,” and then pretending to die on camera after consuming the purple beverage. They often dump the shake over their convulsing bodies, apparently signaling that Grimace, that bumbling bestie of Ronald McDonald, killed them.

McDonald’s was probably hoping for viral success, though perhaps not by way of disturbing faux-deaths. The TikTok videos have been viewed millions of times this month, drawing eyes to McDonald’s latest culinary gambit — even if users are abruptly throwing it up afterwards.

“What may seem like negative expression is actually a positive reflection of their ability to connect with a generation,” said Matthew Prince, an adjunct professor of social media and influencer marketing at Chapman University in California. “It’s getting the views, it’s getting the laughs and, as the viral trend grows, it’s getting the sales.”

The purple shake is the latest attempt at viral food

McDonald’s made the Grimace shake available beginning on June 12, which is apparently Grimace’s birthday. (Reports indicate that Grimace is 52 years old.) Grimace himself announced the treat in a takeover of the company’s social media accounts.

The rollout seemed in line with other recent McDonald’s marketing schemes to build cultural credibility and capitalize on virality. The eatery has collaborated with musicians like J Balvin and Travis Scott on celebrity-approved meals and even teamed up with buzzy streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release exclusive collectible Happy Meal toys for adults, including a mold of everyone’s favorite purple blob.

Even before collectors were reselling the limited-edition designer toys, McDonald’s has played with scarcity and limited availability: Its Shamrock Shake and McRib are often only available for a few weeks each year, if that, and they’ve become cult menu favorites.

The Grimace shake, though, has become more infamous than beloved. In a typical “Grimace Shake” TikTok, an enthusiastic young person, Grimace shake in hand, will wish the big purple mascot a happy birthday before taking their first sip. Cut to: The TikTok-er, in the throes of death, splayed in a puddle of purple liquid. Sometimes they’re playing dead in an abandoned building or a dark street or draped over a McDonald’s sign. Sometimes they even appear to vomit purple before “succumbing” to death by shake.

Grimace has a history of villainy

Grimace wasn’t always a happy-go-lucky amorphous creature. When he was first introduced in the 1970s, commercials referred to him as the “evil Grimace,” a four-armed purple blob who used his many limbs to abscond with cups of milkshakes, according to Food & Wine. Even in those commercials, though, the bumbling thief never attempted to poison or murder anyone who got in his way.

When ad execs realized that Grimace was frightening young potential consumers, they softened the character, dropping the “evil” from descriptors and lopping off one of his sets of arms. Soon, benevolent Grimace was just a triangular lump in Ronald McDonald’s gang of fast food lovers, and the villainous Hamburglar filled Grimace’s former role.

McDonald’s still isn’t certain exactly what Grimace is, though. In 2014, the company’s corporate Twitter account told a fan that, per the character’s lore, “he is the embodiment of a milkshake or a taste bud.”

The ambiguity surrounding Grimace, as well as his villainous past, seem to have made him a suitable template for meme-making.

How the Grimace shake gambit paid off

By offering a novel menu item in a photo-friendly purple hue and tagging it to an infamous character, McDonald’s had a menu item designed to draw wild reactions. “Frankenfoods” — that is, weird, limited-edition foods that stretch the definition of “edible” — are often successful for fast food joints, CNN reported in 2018, citing Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos (tacos in a Dorito-flavored hard shell) and Burger King’s Whopperito (a burger wrapped in a tortilla) as two popular food mash-ups that generated buzz and attention from consumers.

While the Grimace shake is tamer than those offerings – it’s a berry-flavored milkshake, so it’s more akin to Heinz’s green ketchup than a nauseating mustard-flavored ice cream — it’s still a gambit. It seems to have worked — the hashtags #grimaceshake and #grimace had amassed nearly 640 million views and more than 750 million views, respectively, by Wednesday afternoon on TikTok.

Its unconventional success is fitting for an unconventional product. Prince, the Chapman University professor, told CNN that “what seems like weird viral ploys to some is just good brand engagement reflective of a young generation.” The Grimace shake speaks, somehow, to Gen Z’s humor and cultural interests, he said.

When reached for comment, McDonald’s referred CNN to a tweet from Grimace: “meee pretending i don’t see the grimace shake trendd,” along with a photo of the purple one himself, eyebrows raised.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

