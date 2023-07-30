Many still out of power in Southern Illinois from Saturday storms

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The storms on Saturday knocked down trees, flooded roads and left many in the dark.
Crews have been working overnight restoring power to thousands across the region, however, some customers still woke up without electricity on Sunday.
Here is a breakdown of power outages throughout the area...
UPDATE: 7.30.23 8:41 a.m.
Illinois:
Union County - 2 Customers Out
Perry County - 1,909 Customers Out
Jackson County - 32 Customers Out
Williamson County - 39 Customers Out
Alexander County - 0 Customers Out
Pulaski County - 0 Customers Out
Pope County - 0 Customers Out
Hardin County - 13 Customers Out
Johnson County - 0 Customers Out
Massac County - 0 Customers Out
Saline County - 2 Customers Out
Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out
Franklin County - 158 Customers Out
Jefferson County - 30 Customers Out
Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau County - 23 Customers Out
Bollinger County - 0 Customers Out
Butler County - 0 Customers Out
Perry County - 37 Customers Out
Madison County - 0 Customers Out
Wayne County - 0 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 0 Customers Out
Scott County - 0 Customers Out
Mississippi County - 0 Customers Out
New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out
Carter County - 0 Customers Out
Ripley County - 6 Customers Out
Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out
Kentucky:
Marshall County - 0 Customers Out
McCracken County - 14 Customers Out
Livingston County - 6 Customers Out
Hickman County - 0 Customers Out
Ballard County - 2 Customers Out
Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out
Fulton County - 0 Customers Out
Graves County - 0 Customers Out
Calloway County - 0 Customers Out
Crittenden County - 0 Customers Out
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.