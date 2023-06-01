 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for Friday, June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollutions levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Lululemon stock surges after reporting sales growth

  • 0

(CNN) — Shares of Lululemon jumped after the market closed on Thursday after the company reported stronger than anticipated quarterly results.

The athleisure retailer said its net revenue rose by 24% to $2 billion between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, and that it saw a “meaningful acceleration in our China sales trend.”

“Our results reflect the strength of our guest relationships, our innovative products and how our brand resonates across the globe,” CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement.

Shares of Lululemon rose 13% in after-hours trading.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

