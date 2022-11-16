Local small businesses inducted into Illinois Made program

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced 30 small businesses or 'Makers' have been recognized as part of the Illinois Made program.
Each year, the Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of small businesses that exemplify the hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place to explore for residents and visitors alike.
The Illinois Made program encourages residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by small businesses throughout the state. The program, which features 236 makers, continues to drive tourism to every region of the state.
The newest Illinois Makers reflects a wide range of businesses, from bakeries, breweries, and distilleries, to restaurants, retail shops and farms.
In southern Illinois the businesses include:
- Big Muddy Peddler - De Soto*
- Bryn’s Cookie Bin - Mt. Vernon*
- Davis Pastry - Anna
- StarView Vineyards - Cobden*
Asterisks indicate women-owned businesses and/or businesses owned by people of color.