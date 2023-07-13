 Skip to main content
Key US inflation gauge cooled last month to the lowest level in nearly three years

Minneapolis (CNN) — Wholesale inflation continued its yearlong slowdown last month, rising by just 0.1% for the 12 months ended in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index released Thursday.

The PPI index, a key inflation gauge that tracks the average change in prices that businesses pay to suppliers, has now declined for 12 consecutive months.

Economists were expecting an annual increase of 0.4%, according to Refinitiv.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.1%.

PPI is a closely watched inflation gauge since it captures average price shifts before they reach consumers and is a proxy for potential price changes in stores.

This story is developing and will be updated.

