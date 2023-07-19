 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight
through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally
higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential
rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to
additional flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Jury awards family $800K in Chicken McNuggets burn case

Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7 listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 10.

 Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — A Broward County jury has awarded a Florida family $800,000 in a civil lawsuit against McDonald’s and one of its franchisees after a toddler was burned by hot chicken nuggets.

In May, the jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods were liable for failing to properly warn or provide reasonable instructions on the possible harm from the hot McNuggets dispensed at a Tamarac, Florida, drive-thru, as CNN affiliate WPLG previously reported.

Today, the jury awarded the family a total of $800,000 for pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience, and loss of capacity for enjoyment of life. That includes $400,000 for injuries sustained in the past and $400,000 for damages the jury determined will be sustained in the future.

In a statement, attorneys for the family said, “This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process. Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald’s USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice.”

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Upchurch Foods and McDonald’s for comment.

