 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Italian entrepreneur Roberto Colaninno dies at 80

  • 0

New York (CNN) — Roberto Colaninno, the CEO and chairman of vehicle manufacturer Piaggio, died on Friday. He was 80.

Colaninno’s investment firm, Immsi SpA, announced his death Saturday morning in a news release but did not provide additional details.

Colaninno began his business career as the CEO of Italian auto parts maker Fiaam before establishing his own components manufacturer, Sogefi, in the early 1980s.

He gained international fame in 1999 when his IT company Olivetti took over Italy’s then-telecommunications monopoly Telecom Italia, a company several times its size. The leveraged buyout was worth $58 billion, making it the largest hostile company takeover to date.

The buyout was seen as a defining moment in Italian and Western European capitalism. The euro had launched as a currency earlier that year.

Colaninno was forced to leave Telecom Italia in 2001, and his investors sold the company. But over the next few years, he acquired investment company Immsi SpA and Piaggo, which manufactures Vespa scooters. He was responsible for the company’s expanding operations in countries like Vietnam and India.

In 2013, Colaninno was honored with the Leonardo Award, an accolade given to individuals by the Italian government for promoting the country’s image on the international stage.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you