Inflation may be cooling — but drivers can’t seem to catch a break

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, Wayne IL, Wabash, Jefferson, Johnson, Saline, Franklin, Perry IL, White, Edwards, Williamson, Jackson, Hamilton, Gallatin, Gibson, Posey and Perry MO Counties through 700 AM CDT... At 601 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Fairfield to 9 miles east of Rend Lake Area to Elkville to near Bremen. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Fairfield around 605 AM CDT. Albion, Zeigler, De Soto, Royalton and Hurst around 615 AM CDT. Carbondale around 620 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Herrin, Cambria, Thompsonville, Carterville, Crainville, Energy, Grayville, Carmi, Galatia, Crossville and Altenburg. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 43 and 87. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 15. Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 90 and 130. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 120 and 139. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for south central, southern and southeastern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH