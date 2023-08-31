Inflation in Europe stuck at 5.3% in August

London (CNN) — Consumer prices in the 20 countries that use the euro rose 5.3% on average this month compared with a year ago, preliminary estimates by Europe’s statistics office showed Thursday.
That was unchanged from the annual rate of inflation in July.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, eased to 5.3%, from 5.5% in July.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected overall inflation to slow down to 5.1%.
