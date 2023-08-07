India’s Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit in step closer to moon rover soft landing

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following county, Williamson. * WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 107 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria, Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&