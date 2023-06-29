 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

IMF reaches $3 billion staff-level agreement with Pakistan

(CNN) — Pakistan has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a crucial bailout that could help stabilize its flailing economy and lift the South Asian nation out of a crisis that has pushed millions to the brink.

“I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion),” Nathan Porter, who led the IMF staff team, said in a statement Thursday.

The deal is subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, which is expected by mid-July, the statement added.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

