IDOT website update to help drivers prepare for winter weather

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Winter is coming soon and Illinois road officials want to make sure drivers are prepared.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with Illinois State Police to promote its 'Winter Weather-- Get it Together' campaign.
IDOT officials say drivers should start practicing basic winter driving skills and build in extra time into their traveling schedules.
WEBSITE CHANGES
IDOT's website got an update that could make it easier for drivers to plan ahead. The website now includes up-to-the-minute updates across Illinois' most traveled roads.
Rob Graeff, chief of operations at the IDOT District 9 Bureau in Carbondale, says the updates give you 'information on the fly per route'. IDOT hopes to make more innovations to its website.
"We're working on a function where these trucks are capable to take pictures of the current conditions and they will be displayed to the public," Graeff said.
ISP District 13 interim commander Josh Anderton says motorists should remember to drive slowly and to stay inside their vehicles should they get into an accident.
Anderton noted that response times could vary with the weather.
"There are a lot of other drivers out there and with the winter weather conditions it may take us a while to get there but just remain in your vehicle in the warmth with the seatbelt and we'll get to you as quick as we can."
DON'T CROWD THE PLOW
Plow drivers like Scotty Henry, the lead worker for the Cairo Yard, Alexander, Pulaski and Union counties, say it's important to give them enough room to work. Henry says it's part of IDOT's motto, 'Don't Crowd The Plow'.
Henry says every winter season is different and asks drivers to slow down and allot themselves extra time to travel.
"If you're on snow and ice it's going to take you a little more extra time to stop. Just be safe and stay off your mobile devices," Henry said.
Murphysboro resident Joe Swafford says he's ready for winter but is also concerned about drivers going too fast in snowy or icy conditions.
"I'll be driving down the road and so many people just fly right on by and then next thing you know you get up the road and you see them up off to the side," Swafford said. "Just slow down. It's never what you think it is."
ISP WINTER SAFETY TIPS
Anderton advises drivers to find time and create a winter safety kit. Anderton says it should include these items:
- Jumper cables
- Flares or reflectors
- Windshield washer fluid
- Ice scraper
- Traction material
- Blankets
- Non-perishable foods
- First-Aid kit
- Phone charger
- Flashlight
- Batteries
Anderton says it's important to keep your gas tank at least half-full and keep phones fully charged.
If your phone battery gets low, Anderton suggests updating your voicemail greeting to include your time, date and location. This will allow family to have your location and relay it to first responders if your phone is dead.
If you decide to go out, wear multiple layers of clothing, Anderton says, in case you have to get out of your vehicle for any reason. If your car gets into a ditch, Anderton says stay inside the car in the warmth with your seatbelt on.