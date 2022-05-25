 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Hyundai recalls 239,000 vehicles due to exploding seatbelt

Hyundai logo
By Mandy Robertson

(CNN) -- Hyundai has expanded a recall for some of its Elantra and Accent sedans due to a mechanical concern.

The automaker says the devices that lock seatbelt retractors can explode during a crash.

Hyundai says there were three incidents where this happened recently.

The original recall was in effect for just a few hundred cars. Now, it's in effect for about 239,000 vehicles. Those include Hyundai Accents from 2019-2022 and Hyundai Elantras from 2021-2023.

Hyundai says they are reaching out to the owners of affected vehicles so that the parts can be replaced.

