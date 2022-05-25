Hyundai recalls 239,000 vehicles due to exploding seatbelt

(CNN) -- Hyundai has expanded a recall for some of its Elantra and Accent sedans due to a mechanical concern.
The automaker says the devices that lock seatbelt retractors can explode during a crash.
Hyundai says there were three incidents where this happened recently.
The original recall was in effect for just a few hundred cars. Now, it's in effect for about 239,000 vehicles. Those include Hyundai Accents from 2019-2022 and Hyundai Elantras from 2021-2023.
Hyundai says they are reaching out to the owners of affected vehicles so that the parts can be replaced.