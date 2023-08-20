 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with the
westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hundreds of flights canceled as storm hits the West Coast

  • 0

New York (CNN) — More than 4,500 flights are delayed or canceled across the US on Sunday evening as California continues to brace for the impact from Tropical Storm Hilary. Many of the flights originated from or were headed to destinations in California or nearby states.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, some of the most affected airports are Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, where more than 300 flights have been canceled, and San Diego International, where some 40% of arriving and departing flights have been canceled.

About a third of flights coming in and out of Ontario International airport outside of Los Angeles have also been canceled, as more than 9 million of the city’s residents are under flash flood warnings.

In California, airports in Burbank, Santa Ana, Sacramento have had to cancel more than 20% of their departing flights, with Daugherty Field airport in Long Beach canceling at least 42% of their arrivals.

There are also some delays at international airports in Denver and Phoenix, as the ripple effect from the storm spreads.

The storm has not yet made landfall in the US, but it slammed Mexico’s Baja California region earlier Sunday. As conditions worsen, Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Joe Lombardo of Nevada have issued states of emergency.

Hilary is likely to bring severe flooding to parts of California and Nevada, which could experience a year’s worth of rain on Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

