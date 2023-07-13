High summer temps raise energy costs, concerns for seniors

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Now that summer is in full swing, high temperatures aren't the only numbers that rise. Other areas escalate such as health implications with the heat during these hot months.
Energy bills also go up when it's hot outside which can be challenging for some needing to pay their bills while on a strict budget.
The elderly are usually the ones more susceptible to heat related injuries, whether it's heat exhaustion or heat strokes. This is a concern for seniors as many try to cut back by not using their air conditioning units to try to save a dollar.
We talked to one local expert who is trying to do their part to keep people comfortable and safe.
"The hard part this year is when we get calls from seniors about needing help with their bill or maybe even getting an air conditioning unit," Egyptian Area Agency on Aging Becky Salazar said. "We're running out of places to refer to for assistance and that's hard because if you know someone's out there and so you know we've been encouraging senior centers and different places to try to build their emergency fund so that we are able to help when we get calls but there's just not much resources right now."
Salazar recommends regularly checking up on your elderly friends, family and neighbors when it's hot out like this.