 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Heineken sells Russian business for $1 as it completes exit

  • 0

London (CNN) — Heineken has announced its departure from Russia following the sale of its business in the country for a symbolic €1 ($1).

The Dutch beer maker said in a statement Friday that it had received the necessary approvals to sell its operations to Arnest Group, a Russian manufacturer, completing a withdrawal process it initiated in March 2022.

Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink said that “recent developments demonstrate the significant challenges faced by large manufacturing companies in exiting Russia.”

“While it took much longer than we had hoped, this transaction secures the livelihoods of our employees and allows us to exit the country in a responsible manner,” he added.

The brewer expects to incur a total loss of €300 million ($323 million) from the deal.

When Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a slew of multinational companies left Russia, or announced plans to do so. But over the past 18 months, the Kremlin has made it increasingly difficult for Western firms to sell their Russian assets.

It now also obliges them to pay a hefty fee to the Russian government on such sales.

In March, Heineken said it had decided to “do everything possible” to avoid its Russian business being nationalized, while leaving the country “as quickly as possible.”

“First, we don’t think the Russian state or the people closest to it would have the best interests of our people at heart. Second, we were uncomfortable that the Russian state should benefit from forced appropriation of major business assets,” it said in a statement.

Arnest Group, which manufactures cosmetics, household goods and metal packaging for consumer goods, has provided all 1,800 of Heineken’s employees in Russia with employment guarantees for the next three years as part of the deal.

— Olesya Dmitracova contributed to this article.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you