Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Grimace shakes help send McDonald’s sales surging

  • Updated
  • 0

New York (CNN) — When McDonald’s introduced a limited-edition purple shake in honor of Grimace’s birthday, it probably didn’t expect the item to go viral on TikTok quite like it did: With TikTokers showing themselves sipping the dessert drink and then, soon after, writhing in mock pain or playing dead.

But the mini horror films inspired people to buy shakes (if only to make more videos). And thanks to Grimace’s grim influence, sales in the second quarter spiked.

In the United States, sales at McDonald’s locations open for at least 13 months jumped 10.3% in the quarter ending on June 30. Grimace’s birthday, and the kickoff date for the special meal and shake McDonald’s offered to celebrate, was on June 12.

In a statement discussing its second-quarter results, McDonald’s (MCD) said that growth in the US could be attributed to “culturally relevant brand and marketing campaigns,” along with menu price increases as well as growth in delivery, among other things.

Globally, sales at restaurants open at least a year jumped 11.7%, thanks largely to growth in China, the company noted. Total sales rose 14% in the quarter.

“I remain inspired by the ability of the McDonald’s System to create cultural conversations and develop industry-leading innovations,” said CEO Chris Kempczinski in a statement.

When McDonald’s introduced the special products for Grimace in early June, it wasn’t all about the shake. The Grimace Birthday Meal also came with McNuggets or a Big Mac and fries. And as part of the celebration McDonald’s also launched a video game and Grimace merchandise.

“Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share,” Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA, said in a statement about the occasion. “Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald’s meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture.”

But in TikTok videos where people wish Grimace a happy birthday before sampling the shake, Grimace is not presented as a lovable icon. He seems more like a vengeful monster, a murderous … whatever Grimace is.

McDonald’s acknowledged the situation, in late June tweeting an image of Grimace and writing “meee pretending i don’t see the grimace shake trendd,” and later, when it was time for Grimace to return to Grimace Island, tweeted “u made me feel so specialll ty.”

The fast food chain is particularly adept at launching promotions that resonate with customers. McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, aka the adult Happy Meal, performed so well in October that it lifted restaurant traffic in fast food overall, taking it from negative to positive, according to data from Placer.ai, which uses location data from mobile devices to estimate visits.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.