Gov. Beshear says Kentucky plans to build electric vehicle charging network

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky can receive as much as $10,280,470 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for fiscal year 2022 to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Projects eligible for funding under NEVI include:
- The acquisition and installation of EV charging infrastructure to serve as a catalyst for the deployment of such infrastructure and to connect it to a network to facilitate data collection, access and reliability;
- Proper operation and maintenance of EV charging infrastructure; and
- Data sharing about EV charging infrastructure to ensure the long-term success of investments.
“We know that electric vehicles are the way of the future, and Kentucky is going to be at the center of that transition,” said Gov. Beshear. “Kentuckians are going to be making the batteries for these cars, and this will ensure we have the infrastructure in place that will allow Kentuckians to drive and enjoy them.”
States must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan before they can access these funds. A second, competitive grant program designed to further increase EV charging access in locations throughout the country, including in rural and underserved communities, will be announced later this year.
DOT has also released an EV Rural Charging Toolkit, which is a one-stop resource for rural communities to plan and implement EV charging infrastructure projects.