Goldman Sachs profits plunge 58% as dealmaking dries up

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Flash flooding will remain possible through mid morning as
thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rainfall over locations that
have already received too much rainfall.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and
Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will continue to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The potential for flash flooding will continue through mid
morning due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms overnight and
this morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

Goldman Sachs profits plunge 58% as dealmaking dries up

  • 0

New York (CNN) — Goldman Sachs reported a sharp drop in profit on Wednesday as dealmaking and trading, a core part of the mega bank’s business, dry up. The Wall Street titan also felt the pain of a nearly $1 billion reduction in the value of its consumer and real estate businesses.

Goldman saw its investment banking revenue decline by about 20% in the second quarter of 2023, according to its latest earnings report, released Wednesday. Trading revenue also fell by about 12%. Overall, profit fell by 58% from a year ago, to $1.2 billion.

While Citigroup and Morgan Stanley also saw their profit decline, Goldman reported the largest drop of its peers.

The company brought in $3.08 per share in the second quarter, falling short of the $3.16 per share analysts had expected, according to FactSet. Goldman is the only large bank so far to miss on earnings per share estimates.

This marks the worst quarterly profits since early 2020, during the pandemic-induced recession. The poor report will likely increase scrutiny of CEO David Solomon who has been under pressure for overseeing the bank’s shrinking consumer business.

“This quarter reflects continued strategic execution of our goals,” Solomon said in a press release Wednesday morning. “I remain fully confident that continued execution will enable us to deliver on our through-the-cycle return targets and create significant value for shareholders.”

Goldman Sachs (GS) stock was down around 1.7% in premarket trading.

The bank is expected to hold an earnings call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.