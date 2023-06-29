Geraldo Rivera says he quit Fox News after being fired from ‘The Five’

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                POPE
SALINE                WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CADIZ, CALHOUN, DIXON, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD, PRINCETON,
SHAWNEETOWN, AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Geraldo Rivera says he quit Fox News after being fired from ‘The Five’

  • 0

(CNN) — Television veteran Geraldo Rivera announced on Thursday that he was leaving Fox News after being fired from the program “The Five.”

“I’m not going to be on ‘The Five,’” Rivera said of the right-wing network’s 5 p.m. talk show in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve been fired from ‘The Five.’”

“And, as a result of that, I quit Fox,” Rivera said in the video filmed from a boat off Long Island’s Jones Beach.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Rivera, who has been with the right-wing network since 2001, said he will “have more to say” about his decision during the “Fox and Friends” program on Friday morning.

The announcement comes little more than a week after Rivera said his time as one of the rotating liberal-leaning co-hosts on “The Five” was coming to an end. But Rivera said at the time he would remain with the network as correspondent at large.

His departure comes amid drama with network star Greg Gutfeld, who had rebuked Rivera in April after he tweeted in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s firing that the ousted host’s conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack on the US Capitol were “bulls**t.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.