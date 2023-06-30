George Soros’ foundation lays off 40% of workforce after passing control over to his son

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            PERRY                 SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

George Soros’ foundation lays off 40% of workforce after passing control over to his son

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — George Soros’ Open Society Foundations will lay off at least 40% of its staff one month after the 92-year-old announced he handed the reins of the multi-billion-dollar foundation to his son, Alexander Soros.

The job cuts were announced in a statement signed by Alexander Soros and the foundation’s president, Mark Malloch-Brown. It said the foundation would undergo “significant changes” to its operating model.

“Through this new model, the Board aims to transform operations across the global network, with the goal of generating a nimbler organization better able to build on past achievements and confront urgent and emerging challenges,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations told CNN that implementing the organization’s new vision required “difficult decisions,” and that it planned to reduce its headcount by no less than 40% globally.

Open Society Foundations currently has about 800 staff across the globe.

In June, the senior Soros, a Hungarian-born billionaire investor, philanthropist and contributor to liberal causes, announced that he had tapped his 37-year-old son, Alexander Soros, who goes by Alex, as the organization’s new chair. In an interview in the Wall Street Journal announcing the decision, Alexander Soros said he and his father “think alike,” but that he was more political than his father. Alexander Soros also said that under his leadership, he planned focus the foundation more on US domestic politics.

He recently met with Biden administration officials and liberal leaders of other countries, including Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according the the Journal.

Forbes estimates George Soros’ net worth to be $6.7 billion, but he has donated significantly more than that — $32 billion — to his foundation since 1984.

The Soros’ nonprofit organization is “the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights,” according to the foundation’s website.

