Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Gasoline prices are spiking. That’s a problem for Powell and the Fed

Gasoline prices are spiking. That’s a problem for Powell and the Fed

A person pumps gas at a Chevron gas station on May 26, in Austin, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — Prices at the gas pump are suddenly surging, causing headaches for consumers and central bankers alike.

The two-day jump in gasoline prices — the biggest in a year — is combining with a rally in wheat and other agricultural commodities. A lasting spike in food and fuel prices would unravel progress on the inflation front, potentially forcing the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to a three-month high of $3.69 on Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s up by 5 cents from Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day increase since June 2022. And this comes just a day after a 4-cent increase, previously the biggest one-day increase in a year.

All told, gas prices have spiked 9 cents in 48 hours. Drivers haven’t encountered anything like that since last June.

“We’re seeing a sudden jolt,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Analysts blame a combination of mounting supply cuts by OPEC and Russia, extreme heat that has sidelined oil refineries and optimism about the health of the world economy.

Of course, pump prices are still well below where they were last summer. The national average was 64 cents higher a year ago and $1.33 higher at the peak in June 2022.

Commodity spike would ‘unnerve’ Fed officials

Still, higher food and energy prices could stop the inflation cooldown, or even reverse it. Lower gas prices have been central to progress on slowing price increases. And that progress has raised hopes that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues could soon halt their war on inflation.

“Higher commodity prices could mean higher rates,” said Francisco Blanch, a commodities and derivatives strategist at Bank of America, in a note to clients on Wednesday. “A spike in commodity prices could reignite a run up in interest rates and restart the battle between oil and money.”

The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, lifting key rates to the highest level in 22 years. But investors are betting this will likely be the final rate hike.

“If we’re going to have a one and done, we’re going to have to see inflation to cool. And that’s contingent on commodity prices,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

Brusuelas said rising food and fuel prices would be problematic.

“That could really unnerve policymakers,” he said.

War in Ukraine lifting grain prices

Just as oil prices have jumped to three-month highs, prices for agricultural commodities are on the rise after Russia terminated a crucial deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain and launched strikes on key port and agricultural facilities. Wheat futures have climbed to five-month highs this week.

The IMF warned on Tuesday that grain prices could rise by 10% to 15% because of the collapse of the grain deal.

“Ukraine is one of the breadbaskets of the planet,” said Robert Yawger, vice president of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

Yawger noted that soybean futures have also climbed sharply amid concerns about high heat hurting crops in the United States.

Hurricanes and heat waves

The inflation situation is, to some extent, at the mercy of Mother Nature.

High heat has derailed operations at some major US refineries, according to analysts, limiting their production of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel at a time of high demand. That’s a concern because gasoline inventories are especially low for this time of the year.

ExxonMobil told CNN on Tuesday that one unit at its Baton Rouge refinery is undergoing maintenance.

“We’re working to complete the maintenance as quickly as possible and continue to meet customer contractual commitments,” an ExxonMobil spokesperson said.

De Haan said that even a 20-minute power outage at a refinery can delay supplies for days.

“Refineries are exposed to the elements. Just like humans, they don’t thrive in 115 degrees,” De Haan said.

Beyond high heat, hurricane season looms. De Haan warned that a major hurricane that strikes the US Gulf Coast could lift gas prices to $4 or even $4.25 a gallon.

“It’s a question of what Mother Nature will throw at us,” he said.

