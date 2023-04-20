Gas prices reach highest point in 6 months in Missouri, nearly $4 in Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Gas prices are up across the region, including Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.
AAA states the average for gas has reached a six month high, averaging $3.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This is according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.
The last time Missouri saw an average this high was back in October of 2022.
“Gas prices are still climbing with the statewide average now at its highest point in more than six months,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “More expensive crude oil, the switchover to summer-blend fuel, and an already busy driving season are putting upward pressure on pump prices.”
Prices range in Missouri on April 20, from $3.26 in Cape Girardeau to $3.43 in Kansas City.
In southern Illinois, you can find gas ranging from $3.79 in McLeansboro to $3.99 in Carbondale.
The least expensive state is Mississippi at $3.17 for a gallon of regular unleaded with California paying an average of $4.91 as the highest state in the country.