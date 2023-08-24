 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gap reports mixed second quarter and decline in sales across all brands

  • 0
Gap reports mixed second quarter and decline in sales across all brands

A shopper carries a Gap bag outside a store in San Francisco on April 27. Gap reported a mixed second quarter and a decline in sales across all its brands.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Gap reported declining sales across all four of its brands – Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta – in the second quarter, noting continued uncertainty among consumers.

At its flagship Gap stores, sales were driven by “continued strength in the women’s category,” the company noted in its earnings statement, but that was “offset by strategic store closures in North America.”

Across its brands, the company reported an 11% decline in online sales versus store sales, which were down 7%.

The company said in the statement that its outlook considers “the continued uncertain consumer and macro environment.”

The brand’s earnings report comes as consumers have shifted some of their post-pandemic shopping to experiences rather than material goods, with retailers from Macy’s to Target and beyond reporting challenging environments for sales.

Gap’s net sales were $3.55 billion, a decrease of 8% compared to last year. Refinitiv analysts had predicted revenue of $3.57 billion.

Excluding the negative impact from selling Gap China to Baozun in January, shutting down Yeezy Gap, and headwinds from a stronger dollar, sales declined 4% at Gap.

Old Navy sales declined 6% compared to last year, Banana Republic sales were down 11% and Athleta decreased 1%.

Late last month, Gap named Richard Dickson, from toy giant Mattel, as its new CEO. This quarter’s results came out on his third official day, Dickinson said in the company’s earnings call.

Sales of the mall staple have been struggling for years. The decline is prompting the retailer to close 30% of its Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America by next year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.

