Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Gal Gadot confirms ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is happening

Gal Gadot at the "Wonder Woman" premiere in 2017.

 Michael Tran/FilmMagic/FilmMagic

(CNN) — Gal Gadot may be picking up the Lasso of Truth again.

In an interview with ComicBook.com conducted prior to the SAG/AFTRA strike, the actress said she will be developing “Wonder Woman 3” for DC Studios with James Gunn and Peter Safran. (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot told the outlet. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

Gadot played Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and then starred in 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and its 2020 sequel,” Wonder Woman 1984,” directed by Patty Jenkins.

The exact plans for the movie have not been revealed yet.

Safran and Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” will hit theaters in 2025.

Gadot next stars in Netflix’s “Heart of Stone,” playing spy Rachel Stone. The movie streams on Aug. 11.

