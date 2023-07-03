Franklin County farmers benefit from weekend rain

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Three inches of rain may not seem like a big deal to most but to farmers it was a lifesaver.
"10 days without rain you're going to need water pretty quick," said Larry Miller.
Miller is the third of four generations of farmers and the weekend storms worked in his favor. Miller planted soybeans in April for the first time in 52 years of farming.
"Technology is just changing. We're finding that earlier planted beans do much better. We used to plant corn then soybeans but some are planting soybeans before they plant corn," said Miller.
Chris Menckowski was one of many farmers waiting and praying for rain. Over the weekend Menckowski's prayers were answered.
"Without rain for so long we got an inch and four tenths the other night then it was kind of soaked in and we got another inch that night and six tenths yesterday morning," Menckowski said.
July doesn't produce a lot of rain so the weekend storms were a good start to the month according to Miller. But he needs more help to lessen the impact of a hay shortage that could soon impact his livestock.
"They won't recover as quickly as these crops growing out here will so we need some rain to nurture the pastures along," said Miller.
Farmers are closely watching forecasts to see if there's a chance for more rain but Miller knows some spots won't see as much rain as others.
"Maybe we'll luck out and we'll get more rain in a week or so and we'll just try and keep it from getting too low again," said Menckowski.