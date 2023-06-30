Fox News to pay $12 million to former producer who accused the network of rampant sexism

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            PERRY                 SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Union County in southern Illinois...
Northwestern Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Southern Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Of Egypt
Area, or near Marion, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing up
to golfball size hail.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marion, Carterville, Crainville, Energy, Goreville, Pittsburg,
Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Williamson County Regional
Airport and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND SOUTHWESTERN
WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crainville, or
near Carterville, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Marion, Carterville, Goreville and Lake Of Egypt Area.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 8.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 39 and 54.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Southeastern Franklin County in south central Illinois...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marion,
moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm has had a history of
damaging hail from half dollar to golfball size. The
stadium near Interstate 57 at Marion has damage due to
hail and wind.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marion, Herrin, Johnston City, Pittsburg, Whiteash and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Fox News to pay $12 million to former producer who accused the network of rampant sexism

  • Updated
  • 0
A person walks by Fox News signage posted on the News Corporation building in New York City, on April 12.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

(CNN) — Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a pair of major lawsuits brought by former producer Abby Grossberg, her lawyer said Friday.

Grossberg had accused Fox News of pressuring her into giving false testimony in Dominion Voting Systems’ historic defamation case against the network, and of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace. She had sued Fox News, its parent company, former primetime host Tucker Carlson and several senior executives.

In a statement announcing the settlement, Grossberg said “I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations” but that she agreed to withdraw the lawsuits as part of the $12 million deal.

“I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed the settlement in a statement Friday, saying, “we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.” The company previously denied Grossberg’s claims, saying her suits were “riddled with false allegations.”

CNN reported earlier this month that Grossberg was finalizing a deal with the network. The settlement marks the fourth case Fox and its owners have put to an end this year, including the blockbuster Dominion defamation case, where the network paid out a whopping $787 million.

A court filing in Grossberg’s federal case in New York indicated that she voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit on Friday. She previously dropped a related state lawsuit that she filed in Delaware.

Staggering allegations

The high-stakes battle burst into public view in late March, when Grossberg filed the explosive lawsuits against her former employer in New York and Delaware. Within days, she was fired.

Grossberg accused Fox News lawyers of coercing her into giving false testimony in the Dominion case, by giving answers in her deposition that protected the company and its top figures. The allegations sent shockwaves through the Dominion case, weakening Fox’s position on the brink of trial and introducing new evidence of potential wrongdoing by the network and its on-air personalities.

Grossberg was a senior producer during the 2020 campaign for Maria Bartiromo, who repeatedly used her show to peddle false claims that the presidential election was stolen. After the election, Grossberg moved to Carlson’s flagship program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the network’s top-rated show at the time.

Audiotapes that she recorded while working for Bartiromo — including the host’s off-air conversations with influential Trump officials — became public amid her legal battle. Her attorney previously said Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith was interested in obtaining Grossberg’s roughly 90 tapes for his investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.

In addition to the Dominion saga, Grossberg claimed that she suffered through a treacherous onslaught of workplace sexism and rampant misogyny. She revealed in a TV interview that the harassment was so severe that she thought about killing herself while working at Fox News.

The toxic environment worsened after Grossberg joined Carlson’s show, she said. According to the lawsuits, Grossberg witnessed flagrant use of the C-word, male colleagues openly debating which female politicians were “more f–kable,” and was asked uncomfortable sexual questions.

Fox News aggressively rebutted these claims while Grossberg’s lawsuits were pending.

The right-wing network fired Carlson in April and cancelled his program, amid the Dominion fallout. Jesse Watters, a similarly styled right-wing provocateur, is set to take over the 8 p.m. hour next month.

“It has been the honor of my career to serve as Abby’s attorney over the past year,” her attorney Gerry Filippatos said in a statement on Friday afternoon. “A more courageous and honest person, skilled and devoted journalist, and fierce advocate for justice I have never met.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.