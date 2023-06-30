 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Fox News settles with former producer Abby Grossberg for $12 million, her lawyer says

(CNN) — Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a pair of major lawsuits brought by former producer Abby Grossberg, her lawyer said on Friday.

Grossberg had accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving give false testimony in the Dominion case, and also of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace. She had sued Fox News, its parent company, former primetime host Tucker Carlson and several top executives.

In a statement announcing the settlement, Grossberg said “I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations” but that she agreed to withdraw the lawsuits as part of the $12 million deal.

“I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed the settlement in a statement on Friday, saying, “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.” The company had previously denied Grossberg’s claims, saying her suits were “riddled with false allegations.”

CNN reported earlier this month that Grossberg was finalizing a settlement with the network. The settlement marks the fourth case that Fox and its owners have put to an end this year, including the blockbuster Dominion defamation case, which the network paid $787 million to resolve on the brink of trial.

