Feeling ripped off on Valentine's Day? Popular chocolate boxes look big, but have more plastic than ever

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. &&