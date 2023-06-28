Fed’s stress test results show banks’ strength in light of the recent crisis

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois, and
far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Fed’s stress test results show banks’ strength in light of the recent crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
Fed’s stress test results show banks’ strength in light of the recent crisis

A pedestrian passes the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, on June 3. The Federal Reserve is set to release the results from its annual bank stress test on June 28.

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The largest US banks have sufficient safeguards in place to weather a severe recession while continuing lending to households and businesses, the Federal Reserve said Thursday in its annual bank resilience test.

The Fed’s stress tests carried extra weight this year after the collapse of three US banks sent shockwaves through the banking system.

All 23 banks required to take the Fed’s exam fared better this year compared to last year, despite being subjected to a worst-case scenario that was even more painful than last year’s.

Like last year, banks tested remained above their minimum capital requirements in the test’s worst-case scenario but would stand to lose a collective $541 billion. Capital ratios would decline by 2.3% to 10.1%, more than double the requirement.

Last year’s tests, which included smaller banks that are tested every other year, found that those tested would lose $612 billion and capital ratios would decline by 2.7% to 9.7%.

“Today’s results confirm that the banking system remains strong and resilient,” Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, said in a statement.

“At the same time, this stress test is only one way to measure that strength,” he added. “We should remain humble about how risks can arise, and continue our work to ensure that banks are resilient to a range of economic scenarios, market shocks, and other stresses.”

Barr, who oversaw the Fed’s autopsy report on failed Silicon Valley Bank, previously said he’s working on updating the Fed’s stress-testing models based on the lessons he’s learned from the recent bank failures.

2023 stress test scenario

Under this year’s scenario, or hypothetical recession condition, the unemployment rate rose by 6.5 percentage points over the course of two years. In last year’s scenario, the unemployment rate rose by 5.8 percentage points.

This year’s scenario also features a more extreme and rapid decline in home prices of 38% versus last year’s 28.5% decline. But no changes were made with regard to commercial real estate, an increasingly troublesome area for banks, as many offices remain vacant. Like last year, the scenario assumes a 40% plunge in commercial real estate prices.

The banks in this year’s test hold roughly 20% of the office and downtown commercial real estate loans held by banks, according to the Fed. The hypothetical $100 billion losses stemming from real estate troubles tripled the levels reached during the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed said.

While all banks passed the tests, their performance varied significantly under the severe recession scenario. Notably, mid-sized banks including Capital One and Citizens Bank experienced steeper losses and took bigger hits to their capital ratios compared to the average across all 23 banks.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you