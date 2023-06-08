FAA orders a ground stop in Philadelphia and delays flights into New York and Newark airports as Canadian wildfire smoke spreads

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop to flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport and briefly halted flights to New York’s LaGuardia airport, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread across the northeastern United States.
The so called ground stop requires planes scheduled to fly to Philadelphia to remain on the ground at their airport of origin. It is scheduled to be lifted at 9:15 am ET and the FAA said it probably won’t be extended.
A similar ground stop to LaGuardia airport was lifted at 7:45 am ET, and downgraded to a “ground delay.” It also is delaying flights bound for Newark Liberty International Airport. The visibility at Newark at 9 am ET was reported as three miles. The FAA’s ground delay program is currently set to expire at 9:59 am ET.
An FAA advisory says flights nationwide are delayed 34 minutes on average with the maximum delay lasting one hour 47 minutes.
Delays are expected into and out of LaGuardia until late Thursday night. The FAA’s operations plan for Thursday shows smoke potentially impacting travel from New York to Charlotte throughout the day.
“The FAA will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke,” said a statement from the agency.
On Wednesday, the FAA issued a similar ground stop for LaGuardia airport.
As of 8 am ET there have been 678 flights to, from and within the United States delayed, with 56 of them canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. New York’s JFK airport and Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, New Jersey, were the hardest hit by the haze. JFK had two canceled flights and 28 delays, representing 4% of its schedule. Newark had three canceled flights and 17 delays, representing 2% of its flights. LaGuardia was not listed among FlightAware’s most affected airports. Wednesday ended with 5,600 US flight delays and 162 cancellations, although not all were due to the smoke.
US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted Wednesday that, “Smoke from Canada’s wildfires is affecting visibility in our airspace and leading to delays. The FAA is fully prepared to modify operations as needed.”
