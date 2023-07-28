 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ExxonMobil earnings fell on sinking oil prices

  • Updated
  • 0

New York (CNN) — ExxonMobil’s profit fell sharply in the second quarter on lower oil and natural gas prices, leaving earnings below Wall Street forecasts.

The company earned $7.9 billion, or $1.94 a share, down 56% from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast earnings of $2.01 a share.

Revenue was also sharply lower, falling 27% from a year ago to $80.8 billion. But the top-line number edged above forecasts.

The good news for ExxonMobil and bad news for drivers is that oil and gas prices have been climbing recently. The average gas price nationally hit an eight-month high Friday of $3.73 a gallon, according to AAA, as excessive heat and production caps have hurt supply. That’s up 15 cents a gallon, or 4%, in just the last week.

It was a relatively rare earnings miss for the nation’s largest oil company. The last time it didn’t beat analysts’ forecast was the first quarter of last year, and before that in 2020 when oil prices tumbled to negative territory on a plunge of demand at the start of the pandemic.

This time oil and gas prices were down by a far more modest amount. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark used by traders, closed the quarter at $74.90, down 6% from the end of the previous quarter and down 35% from a year earlier. Oil prices soared and gas prices hit record levels in the second quarter a year ago in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But after a year of steadily falling, crude prices have rebounded 12% in the four weeks since the end of the quarter after both Saudi Arabia and Russia announced another round of oil production cuts and fears of a US recession started to retreat.

The situation was similar at Chevron, which reported adjusted earnings of $5.8 billion, or $3.08 a share, on Friday. That was down 14% from the first quarter and 49% from a year earlier. But unlike ExxonMobil it beat Wall Street forecasts of $2.97 a share.

Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were both narrowly lower in premarket trading.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

