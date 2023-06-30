ESPN lays off top on-air talent

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, northwestern Johnson, southwestern Williamson, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Alexander and central Cape Girardeau Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Of Egypt Area to near Millersville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Conditions are favorable for intensification and severe thunderstorms may develop in the area before 500 pm. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and Millersville around 425 PM CDT. Anna, Jonesboro and Cobden around 440 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Trail Of Tears State Park and Ware. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 15. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 25 and 46. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 96 and 113. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH