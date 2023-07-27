East Palestine train derailment has now cost Norfolk Southern $1 billion

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

East Palestine train derailment has now cost Norfolk Southern $1 billion

  • 0

New York (CNN) — The costs to Norfolk Southern from the February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, are now approaching $1 billion, the company reported Thursday.

The company disclosed it had taken another $416 million charge against its second-quarter earnings, mostly to cover the estimated ongoing clean-up costs at the derailment site.

That charge came on top of an earlier $387 million charge during the first quarter, bringing total charges for clean-up and compensation to more than $800 million. Those charges are for money already spent, as well as for estimates of future spending.

In addition, CFO Mark George told investors Thursday that the company estimates it lost between $175 million to $200 million in revenue from business that was diverted to trucks or other railroads by Norfolk Southern customers due to the service disruptions caused by the derailment.

The track where the derailment occurred is on a major route for the railroad, carrying freight between Chicago and the eastern United States. George said service problems continue along that stretch of track.

“So we talk about probably $40 million to $45 million here in the second quarter of kind of poor service related costs, and that will start to unwind here,” he told investors.

Overall the company reported it made $576 million in the second quarter after taking the charge for the derailment, so the derailment charge reduced earnings by more than 40%. Even without those costs, the company would have fallen short of Wall Street expectations for second-quarter earnings.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast the company would make $1.1 billion in the quarter, excluding any charge for the derailment, or about $100 million more than it made on that basis. Revenue of $3 billion in the quarter was also $100 million short of forecasts.

Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) were little changed in Thursday trading following the report. Shares are down about 5% since the derailment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you