...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Dow surges over 700 points as investors cheer jobs report and debt ceiling deal

  • 0

New York (CNN) — The Dow surged over 700 points mid-afternoon Friday as investors applauded Congress’s passage of the debt ceiling deal and celebrated a cheerful jobs report.

The blue-chip index soared 734 points, or 2.2%, putting it on track for the best daily gain since November 2022. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

All three major indexes are on pace to gain for the week.

“Moving past the debt ceiling and receiving somewhat of a goldilocks employment report — solid jobs with slowing wage growth and a higher unemployment report — has provided a one-two punch that has boosted confidence of investors who were sidelined and allayed some near-term recession concerns,” wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

While the headline jobs number of 339,000 showed that the US labor market is still extremely robust, the report also revealed a slight cooldown in average hourly wages and an increase in the unemployment rate. That’s a mixed bag of data for the Federal Reserve to decipher when it meets on June 13-14 to decide whether to increase or pause rate hikes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

