Diageo ends its 15-year partnership with Diddy following lawsuit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Diageo ends its 15-year partnership with Diddy following lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, in New York City.

 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Spirits maker Diageo has cut ties with Sean “Diddy” Combs, ending a lucrative 15-year partnership that recently culminated in a racial discrimination lawsuit.

The music mogul charged that Diageo had neglected and underpromoted his DeLeón tequila, dismissing it as an “urban” product in its marketing, in a suit filed last month.

The London-based Diageo, which makes well-known liquor brands like Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky, countered that this was a “baseless complaint.” In a statement obtained by CNN, Diageo said Diddy’s “bad-faith actions have clearly breached his contracts and left us no choice but to… end our business relationship.”

Diageo also filed a motion to dismiss his lawsuit.

Diddy accused Diageo of failing to market his spirits, which also include Ciroc vodka, in a similar manner with its other brands, including Don Julio and the George Clooney-founded Casamigos brands. Diageo responded that he has “amassed nearly $1 billion dollars” from the partnership.

Diageo and Combs have partnered on Ciroc vodka since 2007. In 2013, Combs bought DeLeón and formed a joint venture with Diageo for the high-end tequila.

Diddy said in the lawsuit that Diageo “kneecapped DeLeon’s sales growth for nearly a decade” because the company considered it a “Black” brand and marketed it to only “urban customers.” He also claimed that a Diageo executive told him that if Combs were Martha Stewart then “his brands would be more widespread.” Diageo has denied the accusations.

Diageo (DEO) said Tuesday that Diddy has “repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo (DEO) if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands.” The company also said that they’ve invested more than $100 million to help grow his tequila and accused of him only contributing $1,000.

In response, Diddy’s attorney John Hueston said in a statement that Diageo “attempting to end its deals with Mr. Combs is like firing a whistleblower who calls out racism” and that the company’s decision is a “cynical and transparent attempt to distract from multiple allegations of discrimination.”

“This lawsuit and Mr. Combs are not going away,” Hueston said.

Attorney Josh Gerben told CNN that it’s “not surprising” that Diageo wanted to end its agreement with Combs because “whenever a lawsuit gets filed that makes such strong allegations of wrongdoing, it is a sign of an irreparable break in a business relationship.”

“At the moment we are left to wonder what, if any, of the allegations made by either party are factually accurate. And, depending on how the case resolves, we may never know the answer to that question,” Gerben said.

