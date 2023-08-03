 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Customers report missing deposits from Wells Fargo bank accounts

(CNN) — Wells Fargo is dealing with a technical issue that has resulted in customers reporting that their direct deposits had disappeared from their bank accounts.

On Thursday, a torrent of customers contacted Wells Fargo via Twitter, now officially branded as ‘X,’ claiming they could not access money that they deposited into the bank. One person tweeted that he had been hit with an overdraft fee after money went missing from his account.

It was unclear how widespread the problem was Thursday night.

“Wells Fargo is aware that some customers’ deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts. The issue will be resolved as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Julia Tunis Bernard, a Wells Fargo spokesperson, told CNN.

Wells Fargo has yet to say exactly when it expects to resolve the issue.

This isn’t the first time Wells Fargo customers have faced this particular technical glitch. In March, Wells Fargo confirmed that some customer’s direct deposits were not showing up but that their accounts “continue to be secure,” according to an NBC News report.

