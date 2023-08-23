 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cooling centers across the region

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- With the region forecasted to reach triple digits, many are looking for a place to cool down if they need a break from the summer heat.

Here is a growing list of places we found that can be utilized as a place for the public to cool down at...

ILLINOIS

Franklin County

West Frankfort

  • Take Action Today/LifeSource Recovery Center
  • 1011 East 6th Street
  • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Massac County

Metropolis

  • Massac County Courthouse
  • 101 West 8th Street
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Randolph County

Chester

  • State of Illinois Department of Human Services Randolph County Family Community Resource Center
  • 870 Lehmen Drive
  • 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • 618-826-4559

Sparta

  • TCP Sparta Public Library
  • 211 West Broadway Street
  • 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. M,Tu,Th
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. W,F
  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
  • 618-443-5014

Williamson County

Cambria

  • Cambria City Hall
  • 302 S. Richart St.
  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 618-985-6082

Carterville

  • Carterville Fire Department
  • 300 N. Division St.
  • 618-985-8060

Marion

  • First Presbyterian Church
  • 1200 S. Carbon St.
  • 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. W, Th, F
  • 618-889-3987
  • Illinois Department of Human Services (Marion Office)
  • 1107 West DeYoung Street
  • 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Pittsburg

  • Pittsburg Village Hall
  • 302 W. Avery Ave.
  • 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with possible extended hours
  • 618-993-8260

MISSOURI

Bollinger County

Marble Hill

  • Bollinger County Health Department
  • 107 Highway 51 North
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-238-2817

Butler County

Poplar Bluff

  • Butler County Health Department
  • 1619 North Main Street
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • 573-785-8478

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau

  • City Hall
  • 44 N. Lorimier St.
  • 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • Osage Center
  • 1625 N. Kingshighway St.
  • 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th
  • 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. Fri.
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
  • 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Su
  • AC Brase Arena
  • 410 Kiwanis Dr.
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • Shawnee Park Sports Complex
  • 1157 South West End Blvd.
  • 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-F
  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sa
  • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Su
  • Cape Girardeau Public Library
  • 711 North Clark St.
  • 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. M-Th
  • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. F
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sa
  • 573-334-5279
  • Salvation Army
  • 701 Good Hope Street
  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. M-F
  • 573-335-7000

Jackson

  • Riverside Regional Library
  • 1997 East Jackson Blvd.
  • 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. M-F
  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
  • 573-243-8141

Carter County

Van Buren

  • Carter County Library
  • 403 Ash Street
  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. M-F
  • 573-323-4315

Dunklin County

Campbell

  • Campbell Branch Library
  • 404 West Grand Avenue
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • 573-246-2112

Clarkton

  • Clarkton Branch Library
  • 113 South Main Street
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • 573-448-3803

Holcomb

  • Holcomb Public Library
  • 212 West Main St.
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M,W,Fri.
  • 573-792-3268

Kennett

  • Dunklin County Health Department
  • 410 Teaco Road
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-888-9008
  • Dunklin County Library
  • 208 North Main Street
  • 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-888-3561

Malden

  • Malden Branch Library
  • 113 North Madison St.
  • 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-Sa
  • 573-276-3674

Parma

  • Parma Branch Library
  • 205 North Broad Street
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tu,Fri.
  • 573-379-3583

Senath

  • Senath Branch Library
  • 108 North Main Street
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • 573-738-2363

Madison County

Fredericktown

  • Fredericktown Senior Center
  • 107 Spruce Street
  • 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. M-F
  • 573-783-5357
  • Madison County Health Department
  • 806 West College Ave.
  • 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-783-2747

Mississippi County

Charleston

  • Clara Drinkwater Newman Library
  • 105 East Marshall Street
  • 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sa
  • 573-683-6748
  • Mississippi County Health Department
  • 1200 East Marshall Ave.
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-683-2191

New Madrid County

Gideon

  • Rhodes Memorial Library
  • 303 North Main Street
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M,W,Fri.
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tu,Th
  • 573-448-3554

Matthews

  • Matthews Branch Library
  • 105 West Main Street
  • 8 a.m. -5 p.m. M-Sa
  • 573-379-3583

Morehouse

  • Morehouse Branch Library
  • 204 West Beech St.
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tu,Fri.
  • 573-379-3583

New Madrid

  • New Madrid County Health Department
  • 406 US Highway 61
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-748-5541

Portageville

  • New Madrid County Library
  • 309 East Main Street
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-Sa
  • 573-379-3583

Pemiscot County

Caruthersville

  • Caruthersville Public Library
  • 707 West 13th Street
  • 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M,W,Th,Fri
  • 9:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tu
  • 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sa
  • 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Su
  • 573-333-2480

Hayti

  • Hayti Conran Memorial Library
  • 302 East Main Street
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • 573-359-0599
  • Pemiscot County Health Center
  • 810 East Reed Street
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-359-1656

Steele

  • Steele Public Library
  • 108 East Main Street
  • 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-Th
  • 573-695-3561

Perry County, Mo.

Perryville

  • Perry County Health Department
  • 406 N. Spring Street
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • 573-547-6564
  • Perryville Branch Library
  • 800 City Park Drive
  • 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. M-F
  • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sa
  • 573-547-6508

Ripley County

Doniphan

  • Doniphan Ripley County Library
  • 207 Locust Street
  • 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-F
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sa
  • 573-996-2616
  • Ripley County Health Center
  • 1003 East Locust Street
  • 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-Th
  • 573-996-2181

Naylor

  • Naylor Library
  • 105 Kelsey St.
  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. M-Th
  • 573-399-2225

Scott County

Chaffee

  • Chaffee Library
  • 202 Wright Ave.
  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. M-F
  • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sa
  • 573-887-3298

Scott City

  • Scott City Branch Library
  • 2108 Main Street
  • 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. M,Th,Fri.
  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tu,W
  • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sa
  • 573-264-2413

Sikeston

  • Scott County Health Department
  • 102 Grove Estates Court
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tu-Fri.
  • 573-471-4044
  • Sikeston Public Library
  • 121 East North Street
  • 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th
  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. F
  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
  • 573-471-4140

Stoddard County

Advance

  • Advance Community Library
  • 19805 State Highway C
  • 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • 573-722-5533

Bernie

  • Bernie City Library
  • 111 N. Allen Street
  • 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-293-4383

Bloomfield

  • Bloomfield Public Library
  • 200 Seneca Street
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M,Tu,W,Fri.
  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Th
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sa
  • 573-568-3626
  • Stoddard County Public Health Center
  • 1001 State Highway 25
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-568-4593

Dexter

  • Dexter Library
  • 402 West Grant St.
  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M,Tu,W,Fri.
  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Th
  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sa
  • 573-624-3764

Wayne County

Greenville

  • Wayne County Health Center
  • 115 Hickory Street
  • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
  • 573-224-3218

Piedmont

  • Piedmont Public Library
  • 118 West Green Street
  • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
  • 573-223-7036

KENTUCKY

Paducah

  • Salvation Army
  • 2990 Trimble Street
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you know of any cooling centers in your area, feel free to email us information at news@wsiltv.com.

