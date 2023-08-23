Cooling centers across the region

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- With the region forecasted to reach triple digits, many are looking for a place to cool down if they need a break from the summer heat.
Here is a growing list of places we found that can be utilized as a place for the public to cool down at...
ILLINOIS
Franklin County
West Frankfort
- Take Action Today/LifeSource Recovery Center
- 1011 East 6th Street
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Massac County
Metropolis
- Massac County Courthouse
- 101 West 8th Street
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Randolph County
Chester
- State of Illinois Department of Human Services Randolph County Family Community Resource Center
- 870 Lehmen Drive
- 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- 618-826-4559
Sparta
- TCP Sparta Public Library
- 211 West Broadway Street
- 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. M,Tu,Th
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. W,F
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
- 618-443-5014
Williamson County
Cambria
- Cambria City Hall
- 302 S. Richart St.
- 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 618-985-6082
Carterville
- Carterville Fire Department
- 300 N. Division St.
- 618-985-8060
Marion
- First Presbyterian Church
- 1200 S. Carbon St.
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. W, Th, F
- 618-889-3987
- Illinois Department of Human Services (Marion Office)
- 1107 West DeYoung Street
- 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
Pittsburg
- Pittsburg Village Hall
- 302 W. Avery Ave.
- 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with possible extended hours
- 618-993-8260
MISSOURI
Bollinger County
Marble Hill
- Bollinger County Health Department
- 107 Highway 51 North
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-238-2817
Butler County
Poplar Bluff
- Butler County Health Department
- 1619 North Main Street
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- 573-785-8478
Cape Girardeau County
Cape Girardeau
- City Hall
- 44 N. Lorimier St.
- 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- Osage Center
- 1625 N. Kingshighway St.
- 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th
- 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. Fri.
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
- 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Su
- AC Brase Arena
- 410 Kiwanis Dr.
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- Shawnee Park Sports Complex
- 1157 South West End Blvd.
- 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-F
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sa
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Su
- Cape Girardeau Public Library
- 711 North Clark St.
- 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. M-Th
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. F
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sa
- 573-334-5279
- Salvation Army
- 701 Good Hope Street
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. M-F
- 573-335-7000
Jackson
- Riverside Regional Library
- 1997 East Jackson Blvd.
- 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. M-F
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
- 573-243-8141
Carter County
Van Buren
- Carter County Library
- 403 Ash Street
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. M-F
- 573-323-4315
Dunklin County
Campbell
- Campbell Branch Library
- 404 West Grand Avenue
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- 573-246-2112
Clarkton
- Clarkton Branch Library
- 113 South Main Street
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- 573-448-3803
Holcomb
- Holcomb Public Library
- 212 West Main St.
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M,W,Fri.
- 573-792-3268
Kennett
- Dunklin County Health Department
- 410 Teaco Road
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-888-9008
- Dunklin County Library
- 208 North Main Street
- 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-888-3561
Malden
- Malden Branch Library
- 113 North Madison St.
- 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-Sa
- 573-276-3674
Parma
- Parma Branch Library
- 205 North Broad Street
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tu,Fri.
- 573-379-3583
Senath
- Senath Branch Library
- 108 North Main Street
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- 573-738-2363
Madison County
Fredericktown
- Fredericktown Senior Center
- 107 Spruce Street
- 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. M-F
- 573-783-5357
- Madison County Health Department
- 806 West College Ave.
- 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-783-2747
Mississippi County
Charleston
- Clara Drinkwater Newman Library
- 105 East Marshall Street
- 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sa
- 573-683-6748
- Mississippi County Health Department
- 1200 East Marshall Ave.
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-683-2191
New Madrid County
Gideon
- Rhodes Memorial Library
- 303 North Main Street
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. M,W,Fri.
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tu,Th
- 573-448-3554
Matthews
- Matthews Branch Library
- 105 West Main Street
- 8 a.m. -5 p.m. M-Sa
- 573-379-3583
Morehouse
- Morehouse Branch Library
- 204 West Beech St.
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tu,Fri.
- 573-379-3583
New Madrid
- New Madrid County Health Department
- 406 US Highway 61
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-748-5541
Portageville
- New Madrid County Library
- 309 East Main Street
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-Sa
- 573-379-3583
Pemiscot County
Caruthersville
- Caruthersville Public Library
- 707 West 13th Street
- 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M,W,Th,Fri
- 9:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tu
- 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sa
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Su
- 573-333-2480
Hayti
- Hayti Conran Memorial Library
- 302 East Main Street
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- 573-359-0599
- Pemiscot County Health Center
- 810 East Reed Street
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-359-1656
Steele
- Steele Public Library
- 108 East Main Street
- 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-Th
- 573-695-3561
Perry County, Mo.
Perryville
- Perry County Health Department
- 406 N. Spring Street
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- 573-547-6564
- Perryville Branch Library
- 800 City Park Drive
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. M-F
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sa
- 573-547-6508
Ripley County
Doniphan
- Doniphan Ripley County Library
- 207 Locust Street
- 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-F
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sa
- 573-996-2616
- Ripley County Health Center
- 1003 East Locust Street
- 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-Th
- 573-996-2181
Naylor
- Naylor Library
- 105 Kelsey St.
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. M-Th
- 573-399-2225
Scott County
Chaffee
- Chaffee Library
- 202 Wright Ave.
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. M-F
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sa
- 573-887-3298
Scott City
- Scott City Branch Library
- 2108 Main Street
- 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. M,Th,Fri.
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tu,W
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sa
- 573-264-2413
Sikeston
- Scott County Health Department
- 102 Grove Estates Court
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tu-Fri.
- 573-471-4044
- Sikeston Public Library
- 121 East North Street
- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. M-Th
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. F
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sa
- 573-471-4140
Stoddard County
Advance
- Advance Community Library
- 19805 State Highway C
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 573-722-5533
Bernie
- Bernie City Library
- 111 N. Allen Street
- 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-293-4383
Bloomfield
- Bloomfield Public Library
- 200 Seneca Street
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M,Tu,W,Fri.
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Th
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sa
- 573-568-3626
- Stoddard County Public Health Center
- 1001 State Highway 25
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-568-4593
Dexter
- Dexter Library
- 402 West Grant St.
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. M,Tu,W,Fri.
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Th
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sa
- 573-624-3764
Wayne County
Greenville
- Wayne County Health Center
- 115 Hickory Street
- 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. M-F
- 573-224-3218
Piedmont
- Piedmont Public Library
- 118 West Green Street
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F
- 573-223-7036
KENTUCKY
Paducah
- Salvation Army
- 2990 Trimble Street
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
If you know of any cooling centers in your area, feel free to email us information at news@wsiltv.com.